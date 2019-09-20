|
|
|
SPILLANE, Margaret Elizabeth (nee Taylor). Passed peacefully at Logan Campbell Retirement Village on 18 September 2019. Much loved wife of the late Maurice. Loved mother of Robert and Charles. Mother-in-law of Gaby and Jenny. Nana of Eleanor and Natalie. A service for Margaret will be held at the Selwyn Heights Edgar Faber Chapel, 42 Herd Rd, Hillsborough on Saturday, 21 September, at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Auckland City Mission, would be appreciated by family.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 20, 2019