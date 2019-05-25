|
|
|
ROBINSON, Margaret Elizabeth (nee Soutar). Passed away peacefully at St Margarets on the 24th of May 2019 aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of Peter for 62 years. Mother and mother in law of Carol and Alan, Lesley and Mark, Scott and Toni. Loved Grandmother of Matthew and wife Lauren, Joseph, Sean and partner Becky, Nick, Ryan, Kyle and Great Grandmother to Emily. Will be sadly missed by all. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Tuesday the 28th of May 2019 at 10.00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the West Auckland Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 25, 2019
