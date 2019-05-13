Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
09-298 2957
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret HUGHES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Elizabeth (McKenzie) HUGHES

Notice Condolences

Margaret Elizabeth (McKenzie) HUGHES Notice
HUGHES, Margaret Elizabeth (nee McKenzie). Passed away peacefully on Friday the 10th of May 2019. Dearly love wife of the late Don. Loved and treasured Mother and Mother-in-law of Paul and Linda, Margaret and Ross and adored Grandmother of Mark, Nicole and Nina. Always in our thoughts. "Rest In Peace" A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held in the Fountains Memorial Chapel, 35 Wood Street, Papakura on Tuesday the 14th of May at 11am. All communications to [email protected] fountainsfunerals.co.nz



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.