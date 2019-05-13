|
|
|
HUGHES, Margaret Elizabeth (nee McKenzie). Passed away peacefully on Friday the 10th of May 2019. Dearly love wife of the late Don. Loved and treasured Mother and Mother-in-law of Paul and Linda, Margaret and Ross and adored Grandmother of Mark, Nicole and Nina. Always in our thoughts. "Rest In Peace" A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held in the Fountains Memorial Chapel, 35 Wood Street, Papakura on Tuesday the 14th of May at 11am. All communications to [email protected] fountainsfunerals.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 13, 2019
Read More