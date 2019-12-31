Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
3:30 p.m.
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret HARVEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Elizabeth (Gordon) HARVEY

Add a Memory
Margaret Elizabeth (Gordon) HARVEY Notice
HARVEY, Margaret Elizabeth (nee Gordon). Passed away peacefully on Sunday 29 December 2019, after a short illness, with family by her side. Beloved wife of David (deceased). Dearly loved mum of Janet, and David. Beloved nana of Luke, Terri, and Kimberley. A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held in The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Rd, Albany on Friday 3 January at 3.30 pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Harbour Hospice North Shore would be gratefully received and can be left at Margaret's service.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -