|
|
|
HARVEY, Margaret Elizabeth (nee Gordon). Passed away peacefully on Sunday 29 December 2019, after a short illness, with family by her side. Beloved wife of David (deceased). Dearly loved mum of Janet, and David. Beloved nana of Luke, Terri, and Kimberley. A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held in The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Rd, Albany on Friday 3 January at 3.30 pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Harbour Hospice North Shore would be gratefully received and can be left at Margaret's service.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 31, 2019