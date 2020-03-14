Home

Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
12:30 p.m.
More Obituaries for Margaret COLLINGS
Margaret Elizabeth (Winstone) COLLINGS

Margaret Elizabeth (Winstone) COLLINGS Notice
COLLINGS, Margaret Elizabeth (nee Winstone). Passed away Thursday 12 March 2020 at Northbridge Hospital surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of Stan. Mother of Ross and Greg, and grandmother of Ben and Bella. Margaret was so brave, calm and uncomplaining throughout her illness. Our heartfelt thanks to the Northbridge Hospital staff for their quiet, compassionate care. In lieu of flowers a gift to North Shore Hospice, PO Box 331129, Takapuna 0740 would be most appreciated. A service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Service's 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Thursday 19 March at 12.30pm followed by a private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 14, 2020
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
