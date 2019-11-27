|
CLOUSTON, Margaret Elizabeth. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 26 November, 2019 in Rotorua, aged 86 years. Loving Mother to sons Chris and the late Richard, and god daughters Dianne and Shirley. Loving Grandmother of David, Steven, William, Daniel and Scott. Soulmate to Colin. Thanks to Dr Cate Mills and Cantabria staff for their loving care. "Mum you will always be loved." A service will be held on Friday, 29 November at 2pm in Osbornes Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua. Communications to Chris Clouston, PO Box 926, Rotorua.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 27, 2019