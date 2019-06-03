|
CLAY, Margaret Elizabeth. Peacefully at her home in Whangamata, on 1st June, 2019; aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife and best friend for the past 68 years of Peter. Much loved Mum of Elizabeth and Max, Janet and Alan. Cherished Grandma of Peter, Kathryn, and Susan, and Great-Grandma of William, Henry, Charlotte, Isla, Florence, James, and Olivia. A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at the Whangamata Community Church, 103 Beverley Tce, Whangamata, on Friday 7th June, at 11am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Whangamata St John would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 18, Whangamata. Messages to: 66 Ward Street, Taumarunui 3920.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 3, 2019
