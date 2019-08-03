Home

POWERED BY

Services
Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
07-871 5131
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret SUTTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Elisabeth SUTTON

Add a Memory
Margaret Elisabeth SUTTON Notice
SUTTON, Margaret Elisabeth. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 31st July 2019 at Waikato Hospital Hamilton. Aged 84 years. Dearly loved Wife of John. Loved Sister and Sister in law of Mike and Alison, Brian, Christine, and Ivan. Loving Aunt to all her Nieces and Nephews. A heartfelt thanks to the Staff and Doctors at Waikato Hospital who cared for Margaret. A Service for Margaret will be held at St John's Anglican Church, Arawata Street, Te Awamutu on Tuesday, 6th August 2019 at 11:00 am followed by burial at The Kihikihi Cemetery, Kihikihi. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Awamutu St John would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications please to the Sutton family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.