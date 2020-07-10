Home

Monday, Jul. 13, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Peter's Catholic Church
Ocean View Road
Oneroa, Waiheke Island
McGRATH, Margaret Elaine. Lifted her arms and allowed the angels to carry her home on 5th of July 2020 at Mercy Hospice, Auckland. Loved partner of Colin Bourke. Adored Mother and Mother- In-Law to Dana and Peter Davidson of Waiheke Island, Stephanie and Joe McGrath of Ireland, Danny and Justina Towery of Oklahoma USA and Jemmie McGrath of Waiheke Island. Much cherished Nana, Great Nana, Sister, Sister-in- Law, Aunty, Cousin and Friend to many both in New Zealand and abroad. A service will be held at St Peter's Catholic Church, Ocean View Road, Oneroa, Waiheke Island at 1pm on Monday, 13th of July 2020 followed by refreshments at the Waiheke RSA in Ostend. For information on visitation etc please contact Dana [email protected]



Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 10 to July 11, 2020
