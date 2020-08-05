Home

Cambridge Funeral Services
2 Albert St
Cambridge , Waikato 3283
07-827 7649
Friday, Aug. 7, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Tirau Community Church
67 Main Road
Tirau

Margaret Elaine ARCHER Notice
ARCHER, Margaret Elaine. Peacefully at Rangiura Rest Home, Putaruru on Monday 3 August 2020, in her 80th year. Youngest daughter of the late Gladys and George Archer. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Patricia and John Eastwood of Tirau, Barry and Valerie Archer of New Plymouth, and the late Russell and Melva Archer of Wellington. Loved aunt of Michael and Jan; Rosalind and Hamish; David, Richard and Andrew. A Service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at the Tirau Community Church, 67 Main Road, Tirau on Friday 7 August at 11:00am.




Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 5, 2020
