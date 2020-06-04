Home

Waihi Funeral Services Ltd
8 Devon St
Waihi , Waikato
07-863 8791
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 10, 2020
11:00 a.m.
The Salvation Army
Seddon Street
Waihi
Margaret Eileen PAYNE

Margaret Eileen PAYNE Notice
PAYNE, Margaret Eileen. On 30th May 2020, tragically taken as a result of a motor vehicle accident. Aged 77 years. Beloved wife of Peter. Much loved mother and mother in-law of Rex, Aileen, Gaylea, Sheryl, Lois and Arthur, Gary and Karen, Murray, and Tony. Dearly loved grandma of 12 and great grandma of 7. A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at The Salvation Army, Seddon Street, Waihi on Wednesday 10th June at 11am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Salvation Army would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Communications to the Payne family, C/- PO Box 108, Waihi 3641.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 4, 2020
