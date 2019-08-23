|
BALLE, Margaret Eileen (Margaret) (nee Swanson). Born April 17, 1930. Passed away on August 22, 2019. Died in her 90th year at the Palms Pukekohe and now at peace and with her beloved Jim. Mother of Rosemary, Adrian (Lynne), Phillip (Barbara), Jennifer (Grant) and Carolyn. Grandmother to Cameron, Alexandra, Phoebe and Oliver. There will be a private Cremation of Margaret, to be followed at a later date with a Family Service. These were her wishes.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019