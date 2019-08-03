Home

Margaret Eileen (Farrell) FRANKS

FRANKS, Margaret Eileen (nee Farrell). Our dear Mum passed away peacefully aged 92 on the 1st of August 2019 in the presence of her family. Dearly loved wife of the late Cliff and most treasured mother of Kathleen and Brian, Annette and Steve, Margaret, the late Tim, Kieran and Rachel, Marie and Alan, John and Salwa, Patricia and Bruce, a beautiful Nana to 27 grandchildren and great grandmother of 25. Rest in peace our dear Mum. Rosary will be held on Wednesday the 7th August at St Mary's Church Papakura at 7pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday the 8th August at 11:00am at St Mary's Church, 52 East Street, Papakura. In lieu of flowers donations to St Vincent de Paul Papakura would be gratefully appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 3, 2019
