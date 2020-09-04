Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hope Family Funeral Services
4 Keenan Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-543 3151
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret NORRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Dulcie (Leadley) NORRIS

Add a Memory
Margaret Dulcie (Leadley) NORRIS Notice
NORRIS, Margaret Dulcie (nee Leadley). Passed peacefully to the presence of God on September 1st at the age of 82. Dear wife of the recently passed Bob, much loved mother of Peter and Roger, mother-in-law of Belinda and Melanie, grandma of Christy, Jerry, Chloe and Amy, much loved daughter of the late Clary and Amy, dear sister of Frank and Barbara and the late Peter and Alan, and sister-in-law of Vanessa, Alison, Muriel, and Rob. Mum was a kind and gentle soul, a loving mother, a proud grandma, and a devoted wife to her dear Bob, who she followed home quickly to glory. A service to commemorate Mum's life will be held at a future date. Hope Funeral Directors, Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -