NORRIS, Margaret Dulcie (nee Leadley). Passed peacefully to the presence of God on September 1st at the age of 82. Dear wife of the recently passed Bob, much loved mother of Peter and Roger, mother-in-law of Belinda and Melanie, grandma of Christy, Jerry, Chloe and Amy, much loved daughter of the late Clary and Amy, dear sister of Frank and Barbara and the late Peter and Alan, and sister-in-law of Vanessa, Alison, Muriel, and Rob. Mum was a kind and gentle soul, a loving mother, a proud grandma, and a devoted wife to her dear Bob, who she followed home quickly to glory. A service to commemorate Mum's life will be held at a future date. Hope Funeral Directors, Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2020