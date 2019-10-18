|
|
|
NESDALE, Margaret Doris (nee Ewing). Of Feilding, formerly of Kimbolton. Passed away peacefully on October 17th 2019 at Arohanui Hospice. Dearly loved daughter of the late Margaret and James Ewing (Tatuanui). Much loved sister of Sydney and Winnie, Kath and Alec, Jim, Tom and Eli, Dawn and John, Maureen and Tom, and Graeme. Loved and cherished wife of the late Moss (Thomas), proud and loving mum of Denise, and Annette, and son-in-law Michael, special Aunty to many nieces and nephews. Rosary will be recited at 6pm on Sunday 20th October 2019 at St Patrick's Catholic Church, cnr Edwards Street and Kimbolton Road, Kimbolton. Requiem Mass also at St Patrick's Catholic Church, to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at 11am, on Monday 21st October 2019, followed by interment at Kimbolton Cemetery. William Cotton & Sons Feilding, 06 323-7062 www.feildingfunerals.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 18, 2019