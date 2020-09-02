Home

Margaret Doris (Peggy) ADDIS

Margaret Doris (Peggy) ADDIS Notice
ADDIS, Margaret Doris (Peggy). Passed away on Sunday 30th August 2020 at Hugh Green Care Home, Albany; aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Dick, much loved mother Janet (Deceased), Joanie (Deceased), Linda, Tracy, Mark and mother in law of Monika. Very loved Nanny of Anna, Les, Richard, Monique, Little John (Deceased), Jamie, Tim, Richard (Deceased), Lara and Sam. Cherished Great Grandmother and Great Great Grandmother. Now together with Dad, you will be forever in our hearts and never forgotten. Thank you to all friends, residents and staff at Bupa Hugh Green, Albany In accordance with the families wishes a private cremation is to be held.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 2, 2020
