DIXON, Margaret (nee Billinghurst). Born June 18, 1933. Passed away peacefully on August 22, 2019. Aged 86. Loved wife of Hilton Livingstone (deceased) and Jack Dixon (deceased). Adored Mum of David (deceased), Billy, Judy, Peter, Maxine and Andrew. Proud Nana of 10 grandchildren and great Nana of 9. Special thanks to the staff and carers from Althorp Village and Cedar Manor. A private cremation has been held. The family invites you to celebrate Margaret's life at the Tauranga Yacht and Powerboat Club on Saturday 21 September starting at 11am. A beautiful lady now at peace. All communications to The Livingstone Family, C/o 12 Wickham Place, Hairini, Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 31, 2019