Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Margaret Dawn GRIFFITHS Notice
GRIFFITHS, Margaret Dawn. On the 12th February 2020 passed away peacefully aged 80 at Awatere Care Centre after a very short illness. Loved Mother of Grant, treasured Mother in-law of Tash, adored Grandmother of Brianna and Boston. "Brown curls loosely hanging from her knowledgable head. Her broad beautiful smile could come to any conversation. Dark caramel eyes so sweetly soft but so full of life. The new set of pure white wings sit perfectly on her back. God has taken to her to be one of his. One last breath and she was gone but never forgotten". We love you so much Grandma Margie. A funeral service for Margaret will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home, Seddon Road , Hamilton on Saturday 15th February 2020 at 10am. All communications to the Griffiths family PO Box 5523 Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 14, 2020
