NORMAN, Margaret Constance. passed away peacefully on 20th June 2019, surrounded by family; aged 84 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Raewyn and Graham, Yvonne and Keith, David and Kathryn; loved Nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (17 Western Hills Drive) on Wednesday June 26th 2019, Whau Valley, Whangarei at 10:30am, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 22, 2019
