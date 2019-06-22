Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret NORMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Constance NORMAN

Notice Condolences

Margaret Constance NORMAN Notice
NORMAN, Margaret Constance. passed away peacefully on 20th June 2019, surrounded by family; aged 84 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Raewyn and Graham, Yvonne and Keith, David and Kathryn; loved Nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (17 Western Hills Drive) on Wednesday June 26th 2019, Whau Valley, Whangarei at 10:30am, followed by private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.