Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 11, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret MAZZA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Constance (nee Landeman) (Margaret) MAZZA


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Margaret Constance (nee Landeman) (Margaret) MAZZA Notice
MAZZA, Margaret Constance (Margaret) (nee Landeman). Born April 09, 1933. Passed away on June 03, 2020. Margaret Constance Mazza, loving daughter of Winifred Constance Landeman and James Edmund Landeman. Loving wife of the late Vern, and loving sister of Jim, Joan and Ken Landeman. Extremely loving mother of Emily and Francesca, mother-in-law of Aaron Carson and "Granna" to Fabiana, Cesarina and Lewis Mazza-Carson. Aunt of Jacquie and Kenneth and great aunt to Luke. The funeral service will be held Thursday 11 June at 1.30 pm at Davis Funerals, 400 Dominion Road, Mt Eden.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -