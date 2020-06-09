|
MAZZA, Margaret Constance (Margaret) (nee Landeman). Born April 09, 1933. Passed away on June 03, 2020. Margaret Constance Mazza, loving daughter of Winifred Constance Landeman and James Edmund Landeman. Loving wife of the late Vern, and loving sister of Jim, Joan and Ken Landeman. Extremely loving mother of Emily and Francesca, mother-in-law of Aaron Carson and "Granna" to Fabiana, Cesarina and Lewis Mazza-Carson. Aunt of Jacquie and Kenneth and great aunt to Luke. The funeral service will be held Thursday 11 June at 1.30 pm at Davis Funerals, 400 Dominion Road, Mt Eden.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 9, 2020