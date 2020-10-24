|
BUCKLEY, Margaret Constance. Passed away peacefully on 20 October 2020 at Auckland City Hospital. aged 81. Loved Auntie and Great Auntie of Christine, Malcolm, Kathryn, Nicholas and Katherine. David, Erin, James, Emma, Phoebe and families. Loved Cousin of Richard, Liz, Judith. Greer, Michael, Imelda, Abby and Sam Allan. Richard Norris and family. and Philippa Sandall and family. A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held in the All Soul's Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St John's Road, Meadowbank, Auckland on Thursday. 29 October at 1pm. Communications please to Manning Funeral Cottage, 31 George Street, Newmarket, Auckland 1023.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2020