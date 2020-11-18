|
CONNOR, Margaret. Margaret Connor (formerly Kershaw) passed away peacefully after a long illness on 13th November 2020 aged 78 years. Loving mother to Richard and Jacqui (UK), Diane, and Niki. Beloved Nana to her 8 grandchildren. Adored by her 9 great grandchildren. The family would like to say Thank you to the Staff at Palms Lifecare. Margaret's sense of humour will be a treasured memory to all who knew her. Margaret's service will be held on the 2nd December, time to be advised, at Grahams Funeral Home Pukekohe. Followed by a private cremation. Donations can be made to the NZ Cancer Society in Lieu of flowers.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 18, 2020