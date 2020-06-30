Home

Thursday, Jul. 2, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel
395 Morrinsville Road
Newstead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Colleen (McCarthy) MILNE
MILNE, Margaret Colleen (nee McCarthy). Passed away peacefully after a short illness, on 28 June 2020. Aged 86. Dearly loved Wife of the late Robert "Bob". Much loved Mother of Kathleen and Victor and step-Mum of Barry. Loved Grandma of Gary and Darryl, and Te Ohu and Robert. Great Grandma of Lily, Ethan, Sophie, Bailey. A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at 11.00am on Thursday 2nd July 2020 at the Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead. All communications to the Milne Family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 30, 2020
