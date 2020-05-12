Home

Pellows Funeral Directors & Advisors
138 Grey St
Hamilton, Waikato
07-856 5129
Private
To be announced at a later date
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
CLARE, Margaret (Gail). Passed away peacefully on 7 May 2020, surrounded by her family. Aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of Denis for 56 years. Adored and loved mother and mother in law of Philip (deceased) and Liz, Louise and Gaine, and Jane. Loved 'NanG' of Alex, Samara, Jake, Emma, Hannah, and Megan. Cherished sister to Tony, and adored sister in law of Pete and Donna, Trish and Terry, and Jo and Warren (deceased). A private service will be held, followed by a celebration of Gail's life to be arranged at a later date. All communications to the Clare family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247. Pellows Funeral Directors FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 12, 2020
