|
|
|
CLAPSON, Margaret (nee McCord). Passed away on the 31st August 2019. Loved wife of the late Dick. Loved mother of Tony and Sheila, Mark and Carllyn, and Anne and Shane. Loved Grandma of 10 Grandchildren and 2 Great Grandchildren. She battled so hard for so long, rest in peace Mum. A funeral service will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Tuesday the 3rd of September 2019 at 2.00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations to The St Johns Ambulance would be greatly appreciated and may be sent to 604 Great South Rd, Ellerslie, Auckland 1051.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 2, 2019