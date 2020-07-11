|
|
|
KING, Margaret Caroline (Margaret) (nee Robertson). On May 7, 2020. Born June 11, 1934. A memorial gathering to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at Northcote Birkenhead Rugby Club, Recreation Drive, Birkenhead, Auckland on Sunday 26 July 2020 at 11.30am. Margaret's family would love to meet her friends and colleagues to share some memories. Thank you to all those who have sent condolences by way of cards and flowers. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgment. Family contact: Heather King, 0274 715 264, Email [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 11, 2020