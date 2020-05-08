Home

Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Margaret Caroline (nee Robertson) (Margaret) KING


1934 - 2020
Margaret Caroline (nee Robertson) (Margaret) KING Notice
KING, Margaret Caroline (Margaret) (nee Robertson). QSM. Born June 11, 1934. Passed away on May 07, 2020 following a short illness (not Covid-19). Much loved wife of Malcolm for 64 years, mother to Carolyn, David, Geoffrey, Grant, Warren and Fiona. Grandmother to Melissa and Jamis, Brendan and Larissa, Ethan and Sam. Great grandmother to Stevie plus one. Loved mother-in-law to Ray, Heather and Ben. A private family cremation will be held and a memorial service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 8 to May 9, 2020
