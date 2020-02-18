Home

Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
3:30 p.m.
Margaret Bronwen O'NEILL

Margaret Bronwen O'NEILL Notice
O'NEILL, Margaret Bronwen. Passed away unexpectedly on 16 February 2020. Much loved wife of the late David. Adored mum of Cat and Tom. Treasured "Margaret" of Ruth, Emily and Josh. Loving grandma to Sophia and Evie; River; Molly, Sylvie, Ella and Lola; Clementine; Tahi, Miro and Kuihi. 'Forever in our hearts' A service for Margaret will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 21 February at 3.30pm followed by private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 18, 2020
