Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020
Livestream Service
Margaret (Bubby) BOHTE

Margaret (Bubby) BOHTE Notice
BOHTE, Margaret (Bubby). Passed away peacefully at Waitakere Hospital with family by her side on April 23, 2020. Wife of the late Herman Bohte and beloved mother of Mariette, Gerry and Marty and mother in-law to Robyn and Jackie. Cherished eldest sibling and a much loved Nana to her grand children and great grandchildren. A respected friend, teacher and colleague. She was also a long-time parishioner of Holy Cross Church, Henderson. Special thanks to the staff at The Waratah rest home for their wonderful care. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held on Wednesday April 29, 2020. Due to current restrictions this will be a livestream service to friends and family. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to www.svdp.org.nz (St Vincent De Paul).



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 25, 2020
