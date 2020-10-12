|
BUTLER, Margaret Blanche (Lydster). Passed away peacefully on 10 October 2020 at Kumeu Village aged 93 Years. Dearly loved wife of the late Tim. Much loved Mum-of Philip and Anne, Tony and Nora, Ray and Trish, the late John, and Cathy and Des, and Nana to 14 Grandchildren, 29 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great Great Grandchildren. Forever in our Hearts. Rosary will be recited at St Patricks Catholic Church State Highway 16 Huapai tonight (Monday) at 6pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the above church Tomorrow (Tuesday) at 11am, thereafter Private Cremation. Special thanks to the staff at Kumeu Village for their fantastic care of our Mum.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 12, 2020