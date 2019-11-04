|
Mc BURNEY, Margaret Beth. Passed away peacefully on Friday, 1 November 2019. Loving wife of the late Basil. Loved Mother of Marlene and David, Susan and Andrew, Denis and Jackie,Vicki and Barry. Grandmother to 12 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. A service to celebrate the life of Margaret will be held in St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 20-22 Meura Street, Matamata on Thursday 7 November 2019 at 11.30 am. Followed by interment at the Matamata Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Pohlen Foundation Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications c/- the McBurney family 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata 3400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019