WRIGHT, Margaret Beatrice. Passed away peacefully on 23 May 2020 at Mercy Hospice Auckland. Beloved daughter of the late Grace and Mervyn (Bob) Wright. Loved sister of Phoebe Odlum, and the late Diane and Joe Wright. You will be dearly missed. A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held in Eden Church, 82 Onehunga Mall on Wednesday 27 May at 11:00 am. Followed by private Cremation. At Margaret's request donations to NZ Ovarian Cancer Research would be appreciated. All communications to Morrisons Funeral Directors PO Box 24464, Royal Oak, Auckland 1345.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 26, 2020