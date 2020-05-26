Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret WRIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Beatrice WRIGHT

Add a Memory
Margaret Beatrice WRIGHT Notice
WRIGHT, Margaret Beatrice. Passed away peacefully on 23 May 2020 at Mercy Hospice Auckland. Beloved daughter of the late Grace and Mervyn (Bob) Wright. Loved sister of Phoebe Odlum, and the late Diane and Joe Wright. You will be dearly missed. A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held in Eden Church, 82 Onehunga Mall on Wednesday 27 May at 11:00 am. Followed by private Cremation. At Margaret's request donations to NZ Ovarian Cancer Research would be appreciated. All communications to Morrisons Funeral Directors PO Box 24464, Royal Oak, Auckland 1345.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -