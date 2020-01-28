Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:30 p.m.
All Saints Chapel, Purewa Cemetery and Crematorium
100/102 Saint Johns Road
Meadowbank
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret ASHTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret (Glenn) ASHTON


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Margaret (Glenn) ASHTON Notice
ASHTON, Margaret (nee Glenn). Born October 15, 1936. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 25th January 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Bert Ashton and treasured mum and mother-in-law of Mark and Jo, Susan and Stephen and the late Glenn C. Ashton. Precious Nana to her 6 beautiful grandchildren and adored great grandson. The service will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Cemetery and Crematorium, 100/102 Saint Johns Road, Meadowbank, Auckland at 1.30pm Saturday 1 February 2020. A special thank you to the caring staff at Bert Sutcliffe Retirement Village. In Lieu of flowers please feel free to make a donation if you wish to heartkids.org.nz



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -