ASHTON, Margaret (nee Glenn). Born October 15, 1936. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 25th January 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Bert Ashton and treasured mum and mother-in-law of Mark and Jo, Susan and Stephen and the late Glenn C. Ashton. Precious Nana to her 6 beautiful grandchildren and adored great grandson. The service will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Cemetery and Crematorium, 100/102 Saint Johns Road, Meadowbank, Auckland at 1.30pm Saturday 1 February 2020. A special thank you to the caring staff at Bert Sutcliffe Retirement Village. In Lieu of flowers please feel free to make a donation if you wish to heartkids.org.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 28, 2020