Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret HIHA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Anne Ruwaioterangi (Raureti) HIHA

Add a Memory
Margaret Anne Ruwaioterangi (Raureti) HIHA Notice
HIHA, Margaret Anne Ruwaioterangi (nee Raureti). Moe mai, e te whaea, i tō moenga roa Haere, haere, haere atu rā Moe mai rā i te Rangimarie Marg passed away peacefully at Atawhai Rest Home, 27 September at age 86. Loving wife of Heitia. Adored mother and mother in-law to Anne and Raymond, Allana, Shane and Jan, and Shelley. Cherished nana to all her mokopuna and mokopuna tuarua. Marg is at Tangoio Marae, 1 Tangoio Settlement Road, State Highway 2. Her service will be held on Tuesday, 29 September at 10am, followed by interment at Petane Urupa and hakari at Tangoio Marae. Donations to Voguehaven and Atawhai Rest Homes would be greatly appreciated. For further information please contact Simplicity Bereavement Services 06 878 3391. Messages to the Hiha Whānau, c/o PO Box 525 Hastings 4156.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -