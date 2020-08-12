Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 17, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Francis by the Sea Catholic Church
Motutapu Ave
Manly
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret JEFFS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Anne (nee Jordan) (Peg or Peggy) JEFFS


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Margaret Anne (nee Jordan) (Peg or Peggy) JEFFS Notice
JEFFS, Margaret Anne (Peg or Peggy) (nee Jordan). Born October 25, 1932. Passed away on August 08, 2020. Loving wife and companion to the late Vaughan. Unexpectedly and peacefully Mum passed away following an afternoon playing Bridge, aged 87. Loved and admired by her brothers and sisters, her five children, Peter, Kelly, Michelle, Bernadette and Christopher, her grandchildren (6), her great grandchildren (7), her nieces and nephews and her lifelong friends. Mum leaves a gap in our lives that can be filled with memories but never closed with time. May she rest in peace. A Requiem Mass and a celebration of Mum's life will be held at 11.00am Monday 17th August 2020 at St Francis by the Sea Catholic Church, Motutapu Ave, Manly, Whangaparaoa. A Rosary will be held at St Francis on Sunday evening at 7pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -