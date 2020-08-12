|
JEFFS, Margaret Anne (Peg or Peggy) (nee Jordan). Born October 25, 1932. Passed away on August 08, 2020. Loving wife and companion to the late Vaughan. Unexpectedly and peacefully Mum passed away following an afternoon playing Bridge, aged 87. Loved and admired by her brothers and sisters, her five children, Peter, Kelly, Michelle, Bernadette and Christopher, her grandchildren (6), her great grandchildren (7), her nieces and nephews and her lifelong friends. Mum leaves a gap in our lives that can be filled with memories but never closed with time. May she rest in peace. A Requiem Mass and a celebration of Mum's life will be held at 11.00am Monday 17th August 2020 at St Francis by the Sea Catholic Church, Motutapu Ave, Manly, Whangaparaoa. A Rosary will be held at St Francis on Sunday evening at 7pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 12, 2020