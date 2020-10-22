Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret McCARTHY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Anne (Roberts) McCARTHY

Add a Memory
Margaret Anne (Roberts) McCARTHY Notice
Mc CARTHY, Margaret Anne (nee Roberts). Passed away peacefully with the family at her side on Tuesday 20 October 2020 aged 84 years. Much loved wife of the late Max, loved mother of Vicky, Kim, Joanne, Wendy and husbands. Loved nana to 11 grandchildren and great nana to 9 great grandchildren. Sadly missed now at peace. A private cremation will be held on Friday 23 October any correspondence to Wendy Johnston, 77 Cape Hill Road, Pukekohe 2120. Ph 027-653-6407



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -