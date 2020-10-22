|
Mc CARTHY, Margaret Anne (nee Roberts). Passed away peacefully with the family at her side on Tuesday 20 October 2020 aged 84 years. Much loved wife of the late Max, loved mother of Vicky, Kim, Joanne, Wendy and husbands. Loved nana to 11 grandchildren and great nana to 9 great grandchildren. Sadly missed now at peace. A private cremation will be held on Friday 23 October any correspondence to Wendy Johnston, 77 Cape Hill Road, Pukekohe 2120. Ph 027-653-6407
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 22, 2020