Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Mary on the Hill Anglican Church
Avon Rd
Pokeno
JAMES, Margaret Anne. Peacefully at Tararu Resthome, Thames, on 29th January 2020, Aged 87 years. Late of Miranda. Dearly loved wife of Donnell (Don), loved mother of Lis and Doug, Sewlyn and Carmella, Chris and Jolene, and late Vivian. Loving Grandma of Melanie and Robert, Daniel, Allanah and Wairemana, Callum and Mathew, and Great Grandmother of Lara and Evie, Azrael and Aurora. Now at rest after a long illness. A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at St Mary on the Hill Anglican Church, Avon Rd, Pokeno, on Friday 7th February at 11.00 am, followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 1, 2020
