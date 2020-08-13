|
GOFFIN, Margaret Anne (nee Carnachan). 11 August 2020 aged 83 yrs. Much loved wife and best mate of Keith, amazing mother and friend to Kerry-Lee and Grant, mother in-law to Hamish and much loved Nanny of Josh and Michaela. We will miss you so much words cannot express. Thanks for all the love, laughs and memories. A huge thank you to Ranfurly Village Hospital for their care and compassion. A private family service will be held followed by a memorial service and celebration of Mum's life at a later date. All communication to Davis Funerals, PO Box 56013 Auckland 1446.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020