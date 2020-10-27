Home

POWERED BY

Services
Legacy Funerals
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 3173
(07) 543 4780
Service
Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Legacy Gardens
53 Te Okura Drive
Papamoa
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret GARNHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Anne GARNHAM

Add a Memory
Margaret Anne GARNHAM Notice
GARNHAM, Margaret Anne. Passed away peacefully in her sleep after a short illness, on Monday 26 October 2020, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of Richard Garnham. Loving mother to Janine, Philip and Andrew. Margaret will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, family and friends. Thank you to the staff of ward 2B at Tauranga Hospital for their kindness and care. A service for Margaret is to be held at Legacy Gardens, 53 Te Okura Drive, Papamoa on Friday 30 October 2020 at 1.30pm. Communications to Margaret's family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -