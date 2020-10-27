|
GARNHAM, Margaret Anne. Passed away peacefully in her sleep after a short illness, on Monday 26 October 2020, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of Richard Garnham. Loving mother to Janine, Philip and Andrew. Margaret will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, family and friends. Thank you to the staff of ward 2B at Tauranga Hospital for their kindness and care. A service for Margaret is to be held at Legacy Gardens, 53 Te Okura Drive, Papamoa on Friday 30 October 2020 at 1.30pm. Communications to Margaret's family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 27, 2020