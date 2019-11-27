|
COOPER, Margaret Anne (Peggy). Passed away peacefully on Sunday 24th November 2019 at Maygrove Hospital. Wife of the late Ron Cooper. Loved Mother and Mother in law to Murray and Glenys, Ross and Sharon, John and Shelley. Special Nana to Evan, Shelley and Lisa; Michael, Stefan, Shaun and Bethany; Raille, Harriet, Russell and Samuel; and their partners, and loved great grandmother to her twelve great grandchildren. Peggy will be sadly missed by her family and her extended church family. Gone home to be with her Lord. Funeral service will be held at Orewa Community Church, 235 Hibiscus Coast Highway, (entry off Amorino Drive) Orewa on Friday 29th November at 1pm, followed by a family interment. In lieu of flowers donations to maf.org.nz would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 27, 2019