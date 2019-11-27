Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jason Morrison Funeral Services
24 Whitaker Road
, Auckland 0941
09-425 7707
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Orewa Community Church
235 Hibiscus Coast Highway
Orewa
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret COOPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Anne (Peggy) COOPER

Add a Memory
Margaret Anne (Peggy) COOPER Notice
COOPER, Margaret Anne (Peggy). Passed away peacefully on Sunday 24th November 2019 at Maygrove Hospital. Wife of the late Ron Cooper. Loved Mother and Mother in law to Murray and Glenys, Ross and Sharon, John and Shelley. Special Nana to Evan, Shelley and Lisa; Michael, Stefan, Shaun and Bethany; Raille, Harriet, Russell and Samuel; and their partners, and loved great grandmother to her twelve great grandchildren. Peggy will be sadly missed by her family and her extended church family. Gone home to be with her Lord. Funeral service will be held at Orewa Community Church, 235 Hibiscus Coast Highway, (entry off Amorino Drive) Orewa on Friday 29th November at 1pm, followed by a family interment. In lieu of flowers donations to maf.org.nz would be appreciated.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -