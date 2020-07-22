Home

Saturday, Jul. 25, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Josephs Catholic Church
16 Brenton Place
Orakei
More Obituaries for Margaret THOMSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Ann (nee Leybourne) (Megs) THOMSON

Margaret Ann (nee Leybourne) (Megs) THOMSON Notice
THOMSON, Margaret Ann (Megs) (nee Leybourne). Born July 21, 1936. Passed away on July 21, 2020. It is with great sadness that we announce our darling mum passed away this morning, 84 years to day she came into this world. She is now at peace and on her way to be with her beloved late husband, Ronald David Thomson. She will be missed terribly by her children, Deborah, Karen and Michael and her much loved grandchildren, Riva, Emily, Mathew, Maggie, Hannah and William. Rest in Peace Mum x A service will be held at 11 am on Saturday 25th July St Josephs Catholic Church, 16 Brenton Place, Orakei. Light refreshments will be served at the hall following .
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 22 to July 23, 2020
