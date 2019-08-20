|
|
|
KEENAN, Margaret Ann (Sister Mary Susanne smsm). Passed away peacefully 19 August at Cairnfield Rest Home and Hospital Whangarei in her 79 year. Beloved daughter of the late Patrick and Hazel Keenan, loved sister of Tony, Pauline, Lindsay,John, Ray, Susanne and Belinda and their families. Loved and respected member of the Missionary Sisters of the Society of Mary. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Francis Xavier Church, 63Park Ave, Whangarei 10.30am Thursday 22nd August 2019. Prior to interment at the Waikaraka Cemetery,Onehunga, Auckland 10am Friday 23rd August 2019. Vigil prayers at St Francis Xavier Church 7pm Wednesday 21st August 2019.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 20, 2019