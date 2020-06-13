|
GRAHAM, Margaret Ann. Mum, Your lifetime of caring for others was a guiding principal that we can only hope to achieve. Your love and support of your family is reflected in our love and thoughts of you. You are sadly missed and we know that after the long hard battle you have fought, peace can now be your reward. We thank the staff and management of Rymans, Possum Bourne Pukekohe for there care and support over the years and we know that they have shared our loss. Steve Graham
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 13, 2020