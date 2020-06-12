Home

Monday, Jun. 15, 2020
11:00 a.m.
GRAHAM, Margaret Ann. Passed away peacefully on 11th June 2020, at Possum Bourne Village, Pukekohe. Dearly loved wife of the late Gerald, devoted mum of Jamie and Lindsay, and Steve and Jenny. Cherished nana of Courtney, Jordan, Max and Daniel. Fondly remembered sister of Joy, Ailsa, Rex, Evelynn, Clifton, Ian and Gay. In Memoriam Harry (Father), Amy (mother) and Tom (brother). A service for Margaret will be held at Grahams Pukekohe Chapel, 31 West Street, Pukekohe on Monday 15th June, at 11:00am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 12, 2020
