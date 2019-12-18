|
EAGAR, Margaret Ann. Unexpectedly at Waikato Hospital on 15th December, 2019. Dearly loved Mum of Raewyn and Grant, cherished Nana of Jasmin, loved daughter of the late Bert and Ena Bell, and daughter-in-law of the late Nutty and Lorna Eagar. A Celebration of Margaret's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames on Friday 20th December at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to: 203 Cook Drive, Whitianga 3510.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 18, 2019