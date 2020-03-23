Home

Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Christian Youth Camp
148 Waingaro Road
Ngaruawahia
CONNOLLY, Margaret Althea (Peggy). Passed peacefully on 20 March. The service for Peggy will be held at Ngaruawahia Christian Youth Camp, in the open chapel, 148 Waingaro Road at 1:00pm, Tuesday 24 March, with all possible precautions in place. Recognising current circumstances, to support those at risk not having to compromise themselves to show their respects, we are also arranging for the service to be streamed online. If you would like details for this service please send your email details to: connolly. [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 23, 2020
