|
|
|
JAMIESON, Margaret Alison. Peacefully on 28 April 2020 at Lansdowne Park, Masterton. Dearly loved wife of the late Andrew MacIndoe Jamieson. Beloved mother of Glenda and Richard McGrath (Masterton) and Grant and Amie (Hong Kong). Treasured Gran of Laura, Sarah, Emma, Leeann and Tanya. Great gran to Sophia, Imogen and Isabelle. Step gran to Andrew and Whitney, William and Jen, and Julia. Loved sister and sister- in-law of Ron and Patricia Hargrave (Paihia) and John and Sandra Hargrave (Martinborough) and their families. Friend to so many. Marg had her wish for a small family service to celebrate a life well lived. Messages c/o Gary Pickering Funerals, PO Box 2035, Masterton 5842. Gary Pickering Funerals NZIFH Masterton
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 4, 2020