BROWN, Margaret Alison. Passed away peacefully with family by her side, in her 89th year. Loving mother of Rosemary, Michael, Simon, Frances and Ben. Will be greatly missed by all family including her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the wonderful Management and Staff at Selwyn Oaks Lees Centre for their exceptional care of Margaret. A funeral service for Margaret will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Papakura, on Friday 25 October at 10.30am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 23, 2019