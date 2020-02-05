Home

Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:30 a.m.
North Shore Memorial Park Chapel
235 Schnapper Rock Road
Albany
Margaret Alice WINDYBANK


1937 - 2020
Margaret Alice WINDYBANK Notice
WINDYBANK, Margaret Alice. Born April 01, 1937. Passed away on February 04, 2020. Loved wife of the late Brian and partner of the late Phil. Dearly loved mother of Stephen, Mark and Sharon and mother-in-law of Gay, Penny and Trevor. Cherished nana and great nana of 16. Dearly loved daughter of the late Walter and Mary Williams. Loved sister of Kevin and Christine Williams and special sister of the late Ivan Williams. Loved aunty of their families. We have been so very privileged to have you as our daughter, sister, mother and nana. Finally at rest Ma, love you always and forever. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held at North Shore Memorial Park Chapel, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 7 February at 11.30am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
