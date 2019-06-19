Home

Margaret Alice HOLMES

Margaret Alice HOLMES
HOLMES, Margaret Alice. Peacefully at Southland Hospital after a short illness on Monday, 17th June 2019. Dearly loved mother and mother-in- law of Janeen, Trevor (deceased), Mark and Ilana, Brioney and Stephen, and Kirrily and Nick. Special Grandma of Jonathan (deceased), Rebecca, Philippa, Morgan, Michael, Meggan, Oskar, Piper, Sam, Ruben, and Alice. A Memorial Service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held in the Repertory Invercargill Theatre Rooms, Corner Esk and Jed Streets, Invercargill on Thursday, 20th June at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Southland would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Grateful thanks to the staff of Rowena Jackson Retirement Village and Southland Hospital for their care of Margaret. Messages to 49 Hensley Street, Invercargill 9810.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 19, 2019
